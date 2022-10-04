Estonian PM urges not to give in to Putin’s nuclear threats

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s prime minister says the West mustn’t give in to Moscow’s nuclear threats or premature peace proposals but stand firmly in support of Ukraine as the invaded country fights to rid its occupied territories of Russian soldiers. Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told The Associated Press in an interview that “very dangerous” calls for negotiations and peace in Ukraine have come from “very prominent people.” She didn’t specify anyone by name, but her comments followed Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeting a contentious proposal for ending the war. Kallas says Russian President Vladimir Putin’s threats to defend Russian territory “with any means at our disposal” must be taken seriously but not lead to attempts at appeasement.

