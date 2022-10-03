UK and allies meet to discuss pipeline security after blasts

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace says the Joint Expeditionary Force alliance of nations will meet Monday to discuss the safety of undersea pipelines and cables after blasts ruptured two natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. Wallace said the virtual meeting has been called by the U.K. and the Netherlands. The force brings together troops from 10 northern European countries, including the Baltic and Nordic nations, and has seen its importance increase since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Undersea blasts that damaged the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines last week have led to huge methane leaks. Nordic investigators said the blasts have involved several hundred pounds of explosives.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.