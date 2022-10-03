American man missing after falling from raft in Bali river

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — A search has resumed for an American man who fell into a fast-flowing river while whitewater rafting on Indonesia’s tourist island of Bali. Robinaugh Clifford Neil was among a group of 10 foreign tourists floating on two rafts on the Ayung River when they encountered trouble Monday. One raft flipped over in strong current, and the five tourists who were dumped into the raging waters tried to reach the second raft. It also overturned and the five tourists in it also fell into the water. Two local rafting guides managed to rescue nine of the tourists, but Neil is still missing.

