Intl overseer changes voting rules in Bosnia

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Moments after polls in Bosnia’s general election closed on Sunday, the country’s international overseer announced he was changing its electoral law. Christian Schmidt, who holds the post of the international high representative in Bosnia, announced in a YouTube video that he was amending the law “to ensure functionality and timely implementation of election results.” Bosnians on Sunday were electing representatives for different levels of government that are part of one of the world’s most complicated institutional set-ups. The structure was agreed upon in a U.S.-sponsored peace deal, which ended the brutal 1992-95 war between the country’s three main ethnic groups: Muslim Bosniaks, Orthodox Serbs and Catholic Croats.

