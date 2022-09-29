Hundreds line up to pay respects to late queen in Windsor

LONDON (AP) — Hundreds of royal fans have lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch is buried opened to the public for the first time since her death. Many want to visit the queen’s tomb, which is marked by a slab of hand-carved Belgian black marble inside the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen’s name is inscribed on the ledger stone in brass letter inlays, alongside the names of her husband, mother and father.

