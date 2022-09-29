Bipartisan group of senators condemns Iran over Amini death

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators has introduced a resolution condemning the detention and death of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old was detained by Iran’s morality police this month for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Her death has sparked large-scale protests across Iran that have captured the world’s attention, with women protesters making a show of taking off their headscarves and cutting their hair in solidarity with Amini. The Iranian government has pushed back, clashing with demonstrators and clamping down on internet access. Dozens of Republican and Democratic senators showed their support for the resolution Thursday.

