Kurdish officials: Iran launches new drone bombings in Iraq

KOYA, Iraq (AP) — Iran has launched a new drone bombing campaign targeting the bases of an Iranian-Kurdish opposition group in northern Iraq amid demonstrations engulfing the Islamic Republic. Kurdish officials said Wednesday’s strikes focused on Koya, some 60 kilometers (35 miles) east of Irbil, said Soran Nuri, a member of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan. The group, known by the acronym KDPI, is a leftist armed opposition force banned in Iran. The Iranian drone strikes targeted a military camp, homes, offices and other areas around Koya, Nuri said. Nuri described the attack as ongoing. An Associated Press journalist saw ambulances racing through Koya after the strikes.

