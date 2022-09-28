Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 1:33 PM

Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself

KION

By TODD RICHMOND
Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge will let a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request Wednesday to discharge his public defenders, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees. Brooks said in court Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the attorneys have explained the nature of the charges against him. Brooks faces multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident, including six counts of intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. His trial is set to begin Monday.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content