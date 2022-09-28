Judge lets Wisconsin parade suspect represent himself

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge will let a Wisconsin man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens more when he allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade represent himself at trial. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow granted Darrell Brooks’ request Wednesday to discharge his public defenders, Jeremy Perri and Anna Kees. Brooks said in court Tuesday that he doesn’t believe the attorneys have explained the nature of the charges against him. Brooks faces multiple charges in connection with the Nov. 21 incident, including six counts of intentional homicide and 61 counts of reckless endangerment. His trial is set to begin Monday.

