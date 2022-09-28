3 in Texas charged with trying to smuggle migrants by air

MCALLEN, Texas (AP) — Three people have been arrested and accused of trying to transport smuggled migrants into interior of the United States by air, bypassing Border Patrol checkpoints. Court documents show that the three have been charged with human smuggling and human smuggling conspiracy and are being held without bond. An arrest affidavit shows federal agents had an airport in Texas’ lower Rio Grande Valley under surveillance when two of the suspects dropped off six people who were seen boarding an aircraft with the third suspect. Agents boarded the plane and performed an immigration check that exposed the six as being in the country illegally.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.