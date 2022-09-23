Voting equipment to be replaced after ‘unauthorized access’

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s secretary of state has announced plans to replace election equipment in one county after what he called unauthorized access to the equipment just two months after the 2020 election. A computer forensics team traveled to Coffee County, southeast of Atlanta, in January 2021. A company representative has said they made complete copies of the election management system server and other election system components. Later that month, authorities say, two men who have been involved in efforts to discredit the 2020 election results also spent hours inside the elections office with access to the equipment.

