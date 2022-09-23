Michigan governor hopeful makes light of Whitmer kidnap plot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Michigan governor has compared Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s policies to the 2020 plot to kidnap the Democratic incumbent. Tudor Dixon’s remarks at two events Friday immediately drew criticism from Democrats who said she was making light of a serious and dangerous crime. At one event Dixon said, “For someone so worried about being kidnapped, Gretchen Whitmer sure is good at taking business hostage.” Two men were convicted last month of plotting to kidnap Whitmer because they were angry about pandemic-related restrictions she imposed. Prosecutors said they were part of a group who planned to abduct Whitmer and blow up a bridge.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.