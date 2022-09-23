Man wants to defend himself in fatal Wisconsin parade attack

A man accused of killing six people and injuring dozens of others by driving an SUV through a Christmas parade in Wisconsin last year wants to represent himself in a trial that is scheduled to begin in a little more than a week. Darrell Brooks Jr.‘s public defender, Jeremy Perri, filed a motion in Waukesha County Circuit Court Thursday requesting that he and assistant public defender Anna Kees be taken off the case because Brooks wants to represent himself. A hearing on the motion has not yet been scheduled. But, if granted it could affect the Oct. 3 start date for Brooks’ trial on six homicide counts and about 70 other charges.

