Child, 3, accidentally shoots and kills mother in SC home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a mother was shot and killed by her 3-year-old child who found a gun inside their South Carolina home. Investigators say 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush died at the hospital a short time after the Wednesday morning shooting in her Spartanburg home. Deputies say the child’s grandmother also was in the home and what she told officers matched the evidence. Deputies continue to investigate how the child was able to get the gun and why it wasn’t secure. Gun violence prevention group Everytown for Gun Safety says nearly 200 children have unintentionally fired a gun they found in 2022, resulting in more than 80 deaths.

