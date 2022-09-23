2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces have arrived at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The Alabama residents were released by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange. Alex Drueke said he and Andy Huynh were looking forward to spending time with their families and would speak to the media soon. The pair arrived at about noon Friday. Drueke and Huynh went missing in northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own and bonded over their shared home state.

