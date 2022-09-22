Wisconsin agent charged in nonfatal shooting of unarmed man

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A prosecutor has charged a Wisconsin Department of Justice agent with reckless endangerment in the nonfatal shooting of an unarmed man during a February traffic stop. Dane County District Attorney Ishmael Ozanne charged Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent Mark Wagner on Thursday with second-degree reckless endangerment using a dangerous weapon. The charge stems from the Feb. 3 shooting of Quadren Wilson in Madison. Wilson was wanted for dealing fentanyl to a man who was found dead in April 2021. Officers from multiple jurisdictions slammed their vehicles into Wilson’s car. According to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson’s family, someone shot Wilson as he sat behind the wheel. He suffered five gunshot wounds to his back but survived.

