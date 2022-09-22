BNSF: Rail accident victims should have to use arbitration

BNSF Railway says in a federal lawsuit that victims of an Amtrak derailment in Missouri should be required to seek settlements through arbitration, rather than filing lawsuits. Four people died and dozens more were injured when an Amtrak train collided with a pickup truck near Mendon, Missouri, on June 27. BNSF owns the railroad tracks used by Amtrak. BNSF says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that victims who bought tickets agreed to terms and conditions that include binding arbitration agreements. The company also is seeking to have any lawsuits filed in state court delayed until the federal court rules on the arbitration issue.

