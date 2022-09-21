US Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration says the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023. This will make it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States. The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017. Additional government personnel will staff the embassy in Cuba to handle the visa requests. The U.S. government will also stop requiring Cubans seeking visas in family preference categories to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, for their interviews.

