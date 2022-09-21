Prosecutor: No charges for Michigan deputy in fatal shooting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A prosecutor says a western Michigan sheriff’s deputy won’t face criminal charges for fatally shooting a man after an alteraction during a traffic stop. Allegan County Prosecutor Myrene Koch disclosed the decision in a report Friday to Michigan State Police. The prosecutor said in the report that the officer feared for his life and added the shooting of 22-year-old Joseph Nagle was “reasonable under the extreme circumstances.” It said the deputy shot Nagle once after Nagle struck the officer in the head repeatedly during a June traffic stop. Nagle was pronounced dead at the scene and a toxicology report found marijuana and cocaine in his system. The deputy wasn’t identified.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI Associated Press/Report for America

