Man pleads guilty to dousing ‘Bewitched’ statue in red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to vandalizing the tourist favorite “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts. He will be sentenced to 18 months of probation for dousing the bronze statue with red paint over the summer. The Salem News reported Tuesday that the 32-year-old resident was originally sentenced to a year in jail, but a Salem district court judge suspended the sentence on conditions that the man repay the cost of repairing the damage to the statue. In June, prosecutors said the man was “going through a rough time and wanted to do something to get arrested.”

