Heckler who slapped Giuliani on back can have charge dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — A man seen on a video slapping the back of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani accepted a deal to have assault charges dismissed. The man’s attorney said Wednesday the case has been adjourned in contemplation of dismissal, which means the charges will be dropped in six months if the man stays out of trouble. The incident occurred in June while Giuliani was at a Staten Island supermarket in support of his son’s unsuccessful campaign for the Republican party’s nomination for governor. Giuliani appeared to barely react in the video, but later said it felt “like somebody shot me.” A message was left Wednesday at an email address listed for Giuliani and with a lawyer who frequently represents him.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.