2 teens dead after shots are fired into house in SW Michigan

NILES, Mich. (AP) — A group of people shot into a home in a small southwestern Michigan city, killing two teenagers and injuring three others inside. Police in Niles say the shooting late Tuesday could be related to two homicides in the same area, one in August and another two weeks ago. Authorities have identified the victims as 15-year-old Demi Galvin and 18-year-old Yasmeen Scott. Three males were injured and taken to a hospital in South Bend, Indiana. No information about their conditions was released. No one has been arrested. Niles is 100 miles east of Chicago.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.