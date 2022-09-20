What’s in the House, Senate bills overhauling Jan. 6 count

WASHINGTON (AP) — The central idea behind House and Senate bills to reform an arcane federal election law is simple: Congress should not decide presidential elections. The bills are a direct response to the Jan. 6 insurrection and former President Trump’s efforts to find a way around the Electoral Count Act. That 19th century law governs how states and Congress certify electors and declare presidential election winners, along with the U.S. Constitution. The House is voting on its version of the legislation on Wednesday and a Senate committee will consider its bipartisan bill next week.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.