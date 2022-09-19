Man pleads guilty to breaking windows at Planned Parenthood

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who broke windows and security cameras at a Planned Parenthood clinic in southwestern Oregon because he opposed abortion has pleaded guilty to two counts of violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a plea agreement says 27-year-old Devin Kruse of Grants Pass, Oregon, admitted he broke five security cameras, a window and a sign at the clinic on Nov. 23. He also said he returned days later, threw a concrete block through a window, tore down an intercom system and broke lightbulbs. The plea deal says Kruse will pay restitution and that prosecutors will recommend two years of probation.

