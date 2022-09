BEIJING (AP) — A bus overturned on an expressway in southwestern China, leaving 27 people dead and injuring 20 others. The early Sunday morning accident was in Sandu county, which is southeast of the city of Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province. A police statement said the bus had 47 people on board and the injured were being treated. No other information was immediately released.

