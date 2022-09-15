US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft. The 29-year-old from Shannon, Mississippi, remains in custody after appearing before a magistrate judge. Patterson’s attorney requested a psychological examination for him. Patterson was arrested Sept. 3 after he flew the plan for five hours and landed it in a soybean field. The state charges against him are grand larceny and making terrorist threats.

