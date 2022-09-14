Remains of collapsed tower in Iran fall during demolition

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iranian state media says the remaining parts of a building that collapsed in May killing 41 people in southwestern Iran have imploded during demolition work. A local official with the Red Crescent Society said there were injuries after “another part of the structure” fell, according to the news agency IRNA. The official did not give the number of injured or further information on casualties.IRNA said that the collapse happened as workers were taking down parts of the tower that had survived the initial collapse in May. The May 23 collapse at the Metropol Building in the city of Abadan killed 41 people and dredged up painful memories of past national disasters in Iran.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.