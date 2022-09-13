Thailand court to rule on Sept. 30 if PM Prayuth must quit

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Constitutional Court will rule on Sept. 30 whether suspended Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has exceeded the term limit for his office and must quit. Prayuth was installed as prime minister on Aug. 24, 2014, after leading a military coup. Critics cite that date in arguing he is obliged to resign. Others argue the count should be based on more recent dates, when the constitution containing the eight-year limit was adopted in 2017 or when Prayuth took office after the 2019 elections. The court that suspended Prayuth last month said Wednesday it had sufficient evidence to proceed to a ruling. Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan has been acting prime minister, and is expected to become prime minister if the court rules against Prayuth.

