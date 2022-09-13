Egypt rejects reports of stifling environment activism

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt is rejecting reports by a rights group saying that authorities in the Middle East country are stifling environment activism as part of a broader crackdown on dissent ahead of this year’s upcoming U.N.-led climate conference. Human Rights Watch has said the Egyptian government’s restrictions amount to a violation of basic human rights and throw into question its ability to meet basic climate commitments. Egypt is hosting the global COP27 summit in the Red Sea resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh in November. Egypt’s foreign ministry said late on Monday that the HRW report was “misleading” and that its publishing was “counterproductive.” The statement didn’t address allegations of intimidation and obstruction faced by environment activists.

