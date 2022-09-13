Chastain and Redmayne on teaming up for ‘The Good Nurse’

TORONTO (AP) — Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne star in “The Good Nurse,” a chilling true-crime thriller for Netflix about a serial killer and the nurse that helped bring him to justice. The film, a Netflix release, is as much an inquiry into the for-profit hospital system that enabled such crimes. Chastain and Redmayne’s careers were, perhaps, always on a collision course. They’re friends. Their similar red-haired, fair-skinned appearances have long been compared. At the 2017 Golden Globes when they presented together, host Jimmy Fallon introduced them by rapping “Chastain and the Redmayne” to the beat of “Insane in the Membrane.” “The Good Nurse” opens in theaters Oct. 19 and streams on Netflix Oct. 26.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.