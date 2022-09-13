Census meddling is targeted in bill, recommendations

Democratic lawmakers are intent on making sure that unprecedented efforts by the Trump administration to politicize the 2020 census never happen again. They’re proposing safeguards they say will help the U.S. head count stay free of future interference. Legislation Democratic congressmen are preparing to send to the House floor this week would put in place roadblocks against political meddling in the U.S. census, which determines political power and federal funding. Independently, the Brennan Center for Justice, a think tank, on Tuesday released recommendations that include making the U.S. Census Bureau independent of the Commerce Department which oversees the statistical agency.

