Skip to Content
AP National News
By
New
Published 7:42 AM

2 journalists killed in Haiti while reporting on violence

KION

By EVENS SANON
Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two Haitian reporters have been fatally shot and their bodies set on fire while reporting in a slum controlled by gangs in the country’s capital. Haiti’s Association of Independent Journalists says the two were among seven journalists who came under attack Sunday in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince while investigating worsening violence in the area, including the recent killing of a 17-year-old girl. The victims were identified as Tayson Latigue and Frantzsen Charles. The organization on Tuesday condemned what it called a “villainous and odious act” and demanded that the government improve the country’s worsening insecurity.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content