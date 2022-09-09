Pilot error, overloading caused Michigan crash that killed 5
DEWITT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Federal investigators blame pilot error and an overloaded aircraft for a 2019 plane crash near a Michigan airport that killed five Indiana men and seriously injured a sixth person aboard. The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the Oct. 3, 2019, crash says the pilot failed to maintain airspeed during his final approach to the Capital Region International Airport, near Lansing, Michigan. Investigators also said the single-engine Socata TBM 700 was more than 200 pounds overweight and its load was too far back in the aircraft, contributing to it being difficult to control. The plane had taken off from a suburban Indianapolis airport.