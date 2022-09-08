US may expand monkeypox vaccine eligibility to men with HIV

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials are considering broadening recommendations for who gets vaccinated against monkeypox. That could possibly include many men with HIV or those recently diagnosed with other sexually transmitted diseases. Driving the discussion is a study released Thursday. It showed that a higher-than-expected share of monkeypox infections are in people with other sexually transmitted infections. One official at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the report represents a “call to action.” Currently, the CDC recommends the vaccine to people who are a close contact of someone who has monkeypox or who believe they were exposed to the virus.

