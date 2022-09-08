NASCAR returning to North Wilkesboro with ’23 All-Star Race

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is returning to one of its original venues that it left more than a quarter-century ago. The stock car body and owner of North Wilkesboro Speedway announced that the track will host the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race next May during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season. The short-track oval hosted more than 90 Cup races before it closed after the 1996 season. The oval went into disrepair and there hadn’t been racing there recently until an event this summer that featured former Cup star Dale Earnhardt Jr. North Carolina elected officials have committed funds to improve the track infrastructure that could lead to future events.

