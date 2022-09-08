Exceptions split Republicans in South Carolina abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators are moving toward a showdown on a proposal to ban abortion and make no exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest. Senators failed twice to get the exceptions back into the bill Wednesday. A number of the 30 Republicans in the 46-member Senate say they can’t support the bill without the exceptions because they don’t want 14-year-old rape victims to have to give birth. On the other side, are Republicans who consider any abortion to be a crime that ends a life. Democrats have been united against the bill.

