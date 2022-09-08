Body recovered after float plane crash identified

SEATTLE (AP) — A body recovered near the site of a floatplane crash in the waters of Washington state’s Puget Sound has been identified as 29-year-old Gabby Hanna. The Seattle Times reports the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed Thursday that the recovered body was Hanna and that her family was notified on Wednesday. Hanna was a Seattle attorney and one of 10 people on the Sunday flight from Friday Harbor to Renton, which crashed near Whidbey Island. Her body was found shortly after the crash by witnesses who were searching for survivors. No other bodies have been recovered. Her parents described Hanna as “fierce,” and noted her love for travel and cooking.

