Man charged with threatening to kill member of Congress

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man has been charged with making an online threat to kill a member of Congress from Texas. A court filing unsealed Wednesday says 39-year-old Justin Kuchta, of Annapolis, is charged with one felony count of interstate communication containing a threat to injure. Kuchta was expected to make his initial court appearance in Baltimore on Wednesday after surrendering to authorities earlier in the day. The filing doesn’t name the member of Congress whom Kuchta is accused of threatening. It says the Internet Protocol address used to send the message was registered to a network operated by the state of Maryland.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.