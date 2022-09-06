Florida judge faces criticism following order in Trump case

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A little-known federal judge appointed to the bench two years ago by Donald Trump is in the spotlight this week over her decision to hand the former president a major procedural win. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon granted a request by Trump’s legal team for an independent arbiter to review documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida property. Cannon previously served as a federal prosecutor. Born in Colombia, Cannon came to the United States as a child, graduating from Duke University and the University of Michigan School of Law. The Federalist Society member said “no” when asked by senators if she had any discussions “about loyalty to President Trump.”

By MEG KINNARD, CURT ANDERSON and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

