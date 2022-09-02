Podcaster ruled invalid for Ohio Nov. ballot files complaint

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election continues to push to get on the November ballot in Ohio’s secretary of state race after being declared ineligible. Terpeshore “Tore” Maras alleges more of the voter signatures she submitted as an Independent should be counted as valid, according to a court complaint filed Friday. LaRose’s office said she fell short of the 5,000 signatures needed to put her name on the ballot by dozens. In an Aug. 26 ruling, the judge who heard the challenge to the signatures that initially had qualified Maras determined that 18 of 35 challenged signatures were invalid.

By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON ASSOCIATED PRESS/REPORT FOR AMERICA

