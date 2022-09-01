Police: 1 killed, 2 hurt in apparent stabbing at high school

A North Carolina police chief says one person was killed and two were injured in an apparent stabbing at a high school. Jacksonville Police Chief Mike Yaniero said Thursday that two minors were taken to the hospital with injuries and that one later died after the attack at Northside High School in Jacksonville. He said that the attack appeared to be a stabbing but that the investigation was ongoing. He said that a teacher was also injured but not stabbed. He said that a student suspect was arrested shortly after the attack that occurred around 7 a.m. He declined to release names.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM Associated Press/Report for America

