Man detained after pointing gun at Argentine vice president

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A man has been detained in Argentina after he reportedly aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Vice President Cristina Fernández in what government ministers are characterizing as an assassination attempt. Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels Thursday night shows Fernández exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks. Security Minister Aníbal Fernández says the man was detained by the vice president’s security officers. The minister says the weapon is being analyzed. There has been no official comment on whether the gun is real.

