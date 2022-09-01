For Cate Blanchett, Todd Field’s ‘TÁR’ was ‘undeniable’

VENICE, Italy (AP) — Todd Field didn’t write “TÁR” with Cate Blanchett in mind. He wrote it for Cate Blanchett only. If she didn’t want to do it, it wouldn’t exist. The film, which is having its world premiere Thursday night in competition at the Venice International Film Festival, looks at an extraordinary artist at the peak of her career. Lydia Tár is a celebrated composer, musician, philanthropist and conductor, and the first ever woman to preside over an important German orchestra. It’s expected to be a major Oscar contender and, even before its official premiere, already has people buzzing about another extraordinary Blanchett performance.

