Pristine bullet leads to murder charge in target shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman killed while looking out the window of her South Carolina home was intentionally shot by a neighbor shooting at targets in his yard. Prosecutors upgraded the charge against 30-year-old Nicholas Lucas to murder on Monday. Investigators say crime scene technicians determined the fatal bullet could not have richocheted off a satellite dish being used as a target and then hit 42-year-old Kesha Tate. Authorities say the woman was killed Saturday in her Gaffney home by a bullet to the chest that showed no signs of richocheting. Lucas says he did not intentionally shoot the woman and called her death an accident.

