Michigan measure to expand voting access blocked from ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of expanding voting access in Michigan say they will appeal to the state Supreme Court to put an initiative before voters in November. A state elections board decided Wednesday that the measure didn’t qualify for the fall ballot, voting 2-2 along party lines. The proposed amendment to the state constitution would, among other changes, require nine days of in-person early voting and require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes as well as postage for absentee ballots and applications. It also would allow voters to verify their identity with a photo ID or a signed statement and allow voters to join a permanent list to have absentee ballots sent for every election.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and SARA BURNETT Associated Press

