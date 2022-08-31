Man convicted in 1st retrial of ex-sleuth’s troubled legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — A man has been convicted again in the first retrial stemming from scrutiny of a once-lauded New York City homicide detective who was later accused of framing suspects. A Brooklyn judge delivered the verdict Wednesday in Eliseo DeLeon’s case. He was imprisoned for nearly a quarter-century before his murder conviction was thrown out in 2019, and he was granted a new trial. He is among nearly 20 people whose convictions have been overturned in cases involving long-retired Detective Louis Scarcella, who denies any wrongdoing. Prosecutors exonerated, or at least declined to retry, most of those people but decided to proceed against DeLeon.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.