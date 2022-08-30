UN expert: US progress on LGBT rights but equality lacking

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. expert on sexual orientation and gender identity says enormous progress has been achieved in the last 50 years for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United States. But Victor Madrigal-Borloz says unfortunately “equality is not yet within reach and in many cases not within sight” for LGBT communities. He told reporters Tuesday that he applauds President Joe Biden for “very powerful” executive actions during his first days in office seeking to eradicate discrimination and violence against the LGBT community. He also says he is “extremely concerned” about attempts to rollback LGBT rights at the state and local level.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.