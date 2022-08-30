Jury to decide: Did racist attack provoke bypass shooting?

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A jury is deliberating whether a man who fatally shot a teenage girl on a Georgia highway is guilty of murder or was justified to shoot in self-defense. Defense attorneys for 23-year-old Marc Wilson say the biracial man opened fire to fend off white teenagers yelling racial slurs from a truck as they tried to run his car off the road. Prosecutors say 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was an innocent passenger in the pickup truck who did nothing to provoke getting shot in June 2020. A jury in Statesboro began deliberations Tuesday after closing arguments from attorneys. Wilson is charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

