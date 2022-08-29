Libya: 2 Egyptian migrants dead, 19 missing after capsizing

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan authorities say a boat carrying Egyptian migrants capsized off Libya, leaving two people dead and 19 more missing and presumed dead. They said Monday the vessel was carrying 27 migrants and was found over the weekend off the northeastern town of Tolmeitha, around 110 kilometers (68 miles) east of Benghazi. They say at least six migrants survived the shipwreck. Two bodies were retrieved while 19 others remained missing and presumed dead. The migrants were apparently sailing to Europe, a destination for thousands fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East and Africa.

