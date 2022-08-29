EXPLAINER: Pakistan fatal flooding has hallmarks of warming

What’s behind the flooding in Pakistan are all hallmarks of manmade climate change: Warmer temperatures, hotter air holding more moisture then dumping unrelenting rain, and melting glaciers. Add to that other human factors such as people building in areas that are in harm’s way. That’s how you get deadly flooding. It’s happening in one of the nations most vulnerable to climate change. Pakistan didn’t cause the problem but certainly is feeling it.

By SETH BORENSTEIN AND SIBI ARASU Associated Press

