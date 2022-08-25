‘Conceptual agreement’ reached in Columbus teachers strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The school board and union representing teachers and other employees in Ohio’s largest school district say they have reached a “conceptual agreement,” tentatively ending a strike which began Monday. The Columbus Board of Education and the Columbus Education Association announced the deal early Thursday. Terms were not disclosed. The district’s 47,000 students began the school year remotely Wednesday and virtual learning will continue this week. Nearly 4,500 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists and other education professionals will vote on the new contract this weekend. Assuming the contract is ratified, the school board will vote in time for classes to resume on Monday.

